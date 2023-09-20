Bayelsa second most poorest state with 88 percent says Peter Obi

By Amos Okioma

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has described Bayelsa State as the second most poorest state in Nigeria with 88 percent after Sokoto state with 95 percent index.

Peter Obi said, Bayelsa supposed not to be among the poorest state with all the billions coming into the state every month, Saying that is bad leadership.

Obi handed down this during a Town Hall meeting at Aridolf Hotel in Yenagoa to unveiled the Labour Party Governorship candidate and his running mate, Engr. Udengs Eradiri and retired commodore Benjamin Nathus and handing over of flag.

He said, “we want to start bringing down poverty in Bayelsa State by moving the state from consumptions to production. Carry our message to everywhere in the state that we have a credible, reliable, trustworthy and verifiable candidate in the person of Engr. Udengs Eradiri”.

“We can have a new Bayelsa using public funds for development. The money they are giving to you is your money. The system has been criminalize and we are be govern by criminals”.

Obi further said, it’s time high time people voted for leaders that are wealth creators and not wealth sharerers.

Earlier speaking, the National Chairman of Labour Party, Dr. Julius Abure, said he drove round Bayelsa and wept due to the level of poverty and deprivation all over the State despite the billions that are coming in every month.

“A state with billions of naira allocation every month has no roads, no healthcare facilities, no schools, water and other essential things that suppose to make life meaningful to ordinary bBayelsans”.

“Revolution that we are about witnessing can actually start in Bayelsa with our votes. Udengs is the best of all the best amongst other candidates contesting for the November 11 governorship election. We have no fear, for whatever we are presenting to you, we believe in him and we believe he can deliver”.

“APC and PDP has no agendas, it’s only our Labour Party Governorship candidate that have manifestos. The candidate that will build flyovers, bridges, schools, hospitals and make Bayelsa one of the most developed state in the Niger Delta”.

While addressing the mammoth crowd after receiving the Party’s Flag, the Governorship candidate of Labour Party in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in the state, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, said his PEAP agendas will serve as his bond with Bayelsans.

Udengs said he has identified 11 moribund companies in the state that he will revived. “I have been in government both at state and national level. I understand the issues, we don’t need an outsiders to come and solve our problems for us, we can do it ourselves”.

“Bayelsa does not have a liveable environment as a state with no proper planning, no water, no schools, no healthcare facilities, no scholarship for our students and other social amenities that will make life comfortable with all the billions coming into the state”.

He promised to implement his PEAP agendas which is People Education Agriculture and Power. “We will employ teachers and trained them, introduce skill education, training of the young people in ICT. We will industrialize Bayelsa State. Our government when come on board will invest massively in Power to make business environment conducive and easy”.

“Work with us, support us and we promised to deliver on mandates. Our manifestos is our bond with the people of Bayelsa. Hold us accountable if we fail to perform”.he said.

