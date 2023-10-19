Bayelsa Poll: Coast clear for Diri, says Dickson

…No rift between us – Governor

By Amos Okioma

Immediate past governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, has thrown his weight behind his successor, Senator Douye Diri, saying the latter’s re-election will be a smooth sail.

Senator Dickson, who had previously been silent and had not joined Governor Diri’s second term campaigns since it started three weeks ago, put to rest speculations on yesterday when he hosted his successor at a colourful and well-attended event at his Toru-Orua country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Dickson said the coast was clear for Diri to be elected for a second term while endorsing him and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The former governor applauded Diri and his campaign team for relentlessly mobilising support and strengthening the political base of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that there was no opposition in the state to contend with him in the November 11 governorship election.

Dickson said: “I congratulate the Director-General of the Diri governorship campaign and his team for doing a good job by galvanising the base of our party.

“I can see that the coast is clear. From the eyes of an experienced hunter, l can see that your current hunt will be very successful.”

He also expressed conviction that the governor and his running mate’s second tenure will be successful.

The former governor, who said Diri’s visit was a demonstration of the fact that he had not forgotten where he started his political journey, however, explained that his absence from the governorship campaigns was deliberate.

According to Dickson, “when l endorsed Senator Diri in 2019, all hell broke lose. But today, l am very happy that the Diri they said l imposed on them has become a good product for Bayelsa.

“The visit of the governor and his entourage demonstrates that a man who starts hunting in the thick forest, started from somewhere and this visit shows that he had not forgotten the road from where he got into that thick forest.”

He called on political parties, their candidates and supporters not to breach the prevailing peace in the state because after the election they would remain as one people.

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri appreciated Dickson for his support over the years.

He said: “For the benefit of anybody who is in doubt about the relationship between I and Senator Dickson, l want to make it clear that there is no rift between us. I am sure beyond reasonable doubt that he is with me.”

Senator Diri said his administration had continued to expand the PDP family, which according yo him, had gone beyond a political contest because it had brought back most members that left the party.

“What we are doing is to continue to expand our family. All those who were in our family that left, we have brought them back and they are all moving with us. So this has become a movement. It has gone beyond a political contest. Anywhere we go, it is this organic support that we receive.”

Diri also thanked the Pere (King) of Tarakiri clan and the people of Bayelsa West senatorial district, adding that he was sure of victory in the zone on November 11.

At the event, a minute silence was observed in honour of the late Ekeremor PDP Caucus chairman, Chief Thompson Okorotie,.

The governor, his deputy and Dickson had earlier received royal blessings from the Pere of Tarakiri,, King Seiyifa Koroye, at his palace in Toru-Orua where chiefs from Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas gathered.

The trio also had a ride in a war boat (Omuaro) to the delight of attendees.

