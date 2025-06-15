Bayelsa mulls e-commerce entrepreneurship to empower youths, women

By Aherhoke Okioma

As parts of it’s unwavering commitment and resolve to boost the state economy ,the Bayelsa State government is poised to launch an e-commerce entrepreneurship programme for women and youth as part of transformative initiatives aimed at boosting the local economy under the MP500.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Investment, Mrs Owonari Harry, who was flanked by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon Koku Ebiouwou – Obiyai and her Investment, Trade and Comerce counterpart , Dr Ebiere Jones disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Yenagoa , posited that BEEP 2025 will empower 500 MSMEs and create employment opportunities for Bayelsans.

Harry said they include “youth-led startups, women-owned ventures, and grassroots enterprises through expert-led training, strategic mentorship, and direct access to markets, funding, and digital tools.”

She said as part of the MP500 programme, the state government will empower 500 nano, micro, small and medium enterprises annually.

The maiden edition with theme , The Bayelsa E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Programme” will transition the 500 MSMEs into the digital economy.

Harry said: “The Bayelsa E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Program (BEEP 2025) is more than an economic initiative; it is a bridge designed to transition 500 of our most promising micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into Nigeria’s rapidly evolving digital economy.”

She explained that the programme is important because many Bayelsa businesses “remain excluded from its benefits, held back by limited access to digital tools, technical know-how, and viable markets.

“BEEP is our answer to that gap. It is our strategy to ensure no entrepreneur is left behind.

“From e-commerce and logistics to branding, payment systems, and marketplace integration, BEEP 2025 will provide structured support that ensures every beneficiary is prepared to scale and succeed.”

She argued that BEEP 2025 is different as a full-fledged empowerment ecosystem where each entrepreneur will benefit from digital training through our custom MP500 curriculum, industry-specific mentorship clusters, and more.

Other benefits are business starter packs that include CAC registration for businesses that are not yet incorporated, business account setup, web hosting, and relevant management tools.

According to her, grants and funding, direct linkages to national and international markets, regulatory bodies, funding partners, and promotional platforms, are some additional benefits.

Harry said the implementation of BEEP 2025 will lead to measurable results such as expanded market access for Bayelsa-based businesses and greater participation of women and youth in the digital economy.

Other expected outcomes are enhanced competitiveness of our local enterprises, robust increase in jobs and local production and a digitally enabled, entrepreneurial Bayelsa.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai and her counterpart in Trade, Industry and Investment, Dr Jones Ebieri, said the programme will transform the state economy.