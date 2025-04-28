Bayelsa govt seeks probe of shooting at group’s rally

By Aherhoke Okioma

The Bayelsa State Government has expressed dismay over the shooting incident during a political rally organised in the state on Saturday by the NEW Associates, a group allegedly loyal to the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The state government in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Obiuwou Koku-Obiyai, on Saturday night called on the Inspector-General of Police and the police authorities in the state to unravel those behind the incident at the rally ground.

The government expressed concern that the shooting was not a coincidence as the organisers had earlier threatened that “the good, the bad and the ugly” would attend the event.

It wondered why a gathering that was expected to be peaceful turned violent with some persons reportedly injured.

The statement urged the police to immediately commence investigation in order to bring to book anyone found culpable.

While noting that the event negated guidelines for political activities as stipulated in the Electoral Act and by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the government observed that it was held on the camp ground of a religious organisation.

It warned political groups in the state not to drag religious organisations into their partisan activities that desecrate sacred places of worship.

It further stated that it would not hesitate to sanction any religious organisation that breach the law.

The government restated its commitment to sustaining the peace in the state as well as ensuring the security of lives and property of all residents.