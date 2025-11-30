Bayelsa governor Douye Diri mourns death of aunt

Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, has described the death of his aunt, Madam Ogulagha-Ere Egberiwarebo Finikeme, as the loss of another mother.

Speaking at Ayamasa community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state on Saturday during her funeral, Governor Diri said following the death of his biological mother, Madam Finikeme became mother to him.

He said she was a loving and caring woman, who prayed for not only her biological children, which included the Government House Director of Transport and Special Duties, High Chief Lucky Youbogha, but for everyone in the family, and expressed sadness that he had no one to call mother anymore.

According to him, the late matriarch, who died at the age of 78, had all the attributes of her sister, who was his biological mother, saying she would be remembered for her good deeds.

He recalled how during his first term election campaign in 2019, he promised that the road to Ayamasa would be completed and expressed appreciation to God that vehicles now drive into the community, which hitherto could only be accessed through neighboring Delta State.

He said: “I thank God for a day like this in Ayamasa. For us from this community, we know how it was before now.

“The immediate past governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, took the bull by the horn to start construction of the Sagbama-Ekeremor road. Part of our campaign when he went round with me in 2019 was that we will complete the road. Today we can drive with our eyes closed to Ayamasa.

“I shed tears when I recall the burial of my late mother and how difficult it was to move to Delta State first before entering Ayamasa.

“After the passage of my mother, this woman became a mother to me. We forgot our mother was no more because at all times she was there for us. She was always praying for us. She showed us love.

“Mama had all the attribute of my late mother and we will continue to remember her good works.”

Delivering a sermorn, President of the House of Grace Church International, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey, urged the bereaved to take solace in the fact that very soon, God will make death to cease as promised in His word.

He said Madam Finikeme had victory as she died in Christ and implored those alive to dedicate their lives to the service of God.

Present at the funeral service were the wife of the governor, Justice Patience Diri, Senator Konbowei Benson, Senator Emmanuel Paulker, Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, and other state legislators.

Also in attendance were Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, members of the state executive council, Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, Ebitimi Amgbare, and President, Azikel Group, Dr. Azibapu Eruani.

Others were a retired Supreme Court jurist and King of Tuomo kingdom, Justice Francis Tabai as well as President, Ijaw Youth Council, Jonathan Lokpobiri among other dignitaries.