Bayelsa APC Primaries: Etebu Unveils agenda if given mandate

By Amos Okioma

As the date for the Governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November, 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship elections draws closer, a frontline APC female aspirant, Professor(Mrs) Ongoebi Maureen Orubide Etebu, has expressed her intentions to use her wealth of experience and expertise for the development of the party and state if given the opportunity to serve.

She stated this while unveiling her manifesto in Yenagoa on her conviction to serve the state in the capacity of being the party’s standard bearer in the forth coming party Primary slated for Friday April 14th, 2023, across the state ahead of the November 11th governorship poll.

The Governorship hopeful maintained that as a pioneer Commissioner in the then late Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha’s administration, she made lasting impact on some legacy projects, such as schools and public infracstructue that are still standing tall till date in Bayelsa State.

The academics hinted that as a woman of virtue with the fear of God and innate integrity she has what it takes to take the party to victory when given the chance to lead the party and state to victory.

Professor Etebu was the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Nigeria’s premier maritime university, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

Our correspondent also reports that the aspirant has many first in her kitty, including being the first Professor of Mechanical Engineering in Nigeria, with four different Masters degrees and two Doctorate degrees in the fields of chemical, industrial and mechanical engineering.

She promised bringing her calculative proficiencies to provide workable solutions to the myriads of challenges plaguing Bayelsa as one of the topmost oil and gas rich state in the nation.

While assuring that she is not new in politics and corporate governance as many might think, she asserted that being the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the Maritime University Okerenkoko,b Delta State and earlier as Dean of the Faculty of Engineering in University of Port Harcourt where she began her Intellectual sojourn as an academic having schooled abroad and locally she has been equiped with the best kind of knowledge and expertise to excel in politics and governance when she is given the party’s mandate to fly its flag in the forthcoming poll.

Prof. Ongoebi Etebu, who is married with children, calls on party faithful to be peaceful and calm as the race for Creek Haven is one that all aspirants must see themselves as brothers and sisters working for the good of Bayelsa State and as such no victor no vanquished!

Recall that Etebu had been screened and cleared by the national governorship elections aspirants committee of the APC to contest for the party’s primaries holding on Friday, 14th April, 2023, in the state.

She said: “As a woman and mother with intellectual expertise, and vast background of corporate service to humanity and public service, I’ll therefore advocate the rights of all.

“I’ll give Bayelsa a better chance in achieving set goals that can bring drastic change and lasting developmental legacies in the Glory of all lands”.

