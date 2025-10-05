Bauchi youths urge Tinubu to back Pate for APC guber ticket

The Bauchi Youths Discussion Cycle has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to allow Mohammed Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, to vie for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket in the 2027 election.

Led by Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, the group endorsed Pate, citing his leadership qualities and transformative work in the health sector.

According to Hassan, “Prof. Pate is recognized as an exceptional leader, adept at grassroots mobilization, and possessing the charisma and integrity required to inspire positive change.”

The group noted that Pate’s track record as a planner and executor of development projects makes him well-suited for Bauchi State’s current needs.

They expressed confidence that Pate would replicate his national successes at the state level, fostering inclusive development.

The youths also commended President Tinubu for appointing him to his current role and urged him to consider their request.