Bauchi SSG donates food items to women, less privileged, solicits votes for Gov Bala

By Samuel Luka

Ahead of the March Governorship and state houses of assembly elections, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Bauchi, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim has donated food items to Women, vulnerable members of the society and Mosques across Maji Dadi A and B wards within the state metropolis.

Speaking during the distribution ceremony, the SSG promised to sustain the gesture in order to reach out to substantial number of people not only in the state capital but across the state.

He called on the beneficiaries and the people of Bauchi by extension, to support the second term bid of Governor Bala Mohammed for more dividends of democracy.

The Items distributed which include Bags of Rice, Sugar and Gallons Groundnut Oil were handed over to a Coalition of Women Political Group known as Zauren Malam Danlami Dan Fulani for onward distribution to the targeted beneficiaries.

READ ALSO: Oyelese advises Makinde again, says ‘your re-election

The gesture, according to the SSG, was part of his efforts to support the less-privileged members of the society.

Speaking earlier, the Leader of the group, Malam Danlami Dan Fulani who commended the SSG for the support, assured that the items donated would reach the targeted beneficiaries.

On their part, some of the beneficiaries described the gesture as commendable, pledging to reciprocate the gesture by electing Governor Bala Mohammed for a second term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...