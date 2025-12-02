Bauchi records progress in fight against HIV/AIDS

The Bauchi State Government has announced a significant decline in HIV/AIDS prevalence rate from 6.8% in 2001 to 0.4% in 2018, according to the NAIIS Report.

Speaking at the 2025 World AIDS Day commemoration, the state Health Commissioner, Dr. Sani Mohammed Dambam, highlighted Bauchi’s progress, including 29,874 people living with HIV receiving ART and 863 HTS/PMTCT facilities providing free HIV services.

He said the state has also successfully placed 2,246 newly diagnosed HIV-positive individuals on antiretroviral treatment and achieved 100% early infant diagnosis for over 650 HIV-exposed infants.

The theme for World AIDS Day 2025 is “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response,” reflecting challenges caused by funding cuts and setbacks.

Dr Dambam appreciated Governor Bala Mohammed’s support, including the allocation of 1% of local government funds to fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, leprosy, and malaria.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (BACATMA), Dr. Adamu Sambo expressed gratitude to the state government for supporting the agency’s efforts to combat HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases.