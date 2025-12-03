Bauchi records 75 homicide cases, 28 Kidnapping in 2024-2025 legal year

The Bauchi State Ministry of Justice has revealed that the state recorded 75 homicide cases, 28 kidnapping cases, and 86 rape cases in the 2024-2025 legal year.

Barr. Hassan Usman (SAN), the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, disclosed this during the commencement of the 2025-2026 legal year ceremony.

According to Usman, the ministry received 91 robbery cases, 256 motions for bails, and other motions, and a total of 592 criminal cases, with 97 disposed of, 15 discharged through legal advice, and 454 pending.

The Commissioner attributed the high volume of cases to inadequate preliminary investigations, leading to delays in the justice system.

Also, Governor Bala Mohammed has approved N7.8 million for law books and monthly funds to settle outstanding judgement debts owed by the state government.

He assured that the three arms of government are working harmoniously, with his support and cooperation.

The State’s Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Umar, lamented the practice of arraigning suspects without proper investigations, calling it unacceptable and a contributor to the backlog of cases in courts.

The ministry has also set up a Committee to review the Bauchi State Administration of Criminal Justice Law to address these issues.