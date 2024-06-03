Bauchi man nabbed for selling 5-yr-old daughter for N1.5m

Police authorities in Bauchi State have apprehended a man accused of attempting to sell his five-year-old daughter for N1.5 million.

The suspect identified as Yusuf Umar, 49, claimed to be a staff of the Warji Local Government Council.

According to the police report, Umar had already arranged to hand over the child to an unknown person, unaware that the potential buyer was an undercover police detective.

“On the 26th of May 2024, the accused to the infant 5-year-old daughter from the estranged wife in Warji LGA under the pretence that he would take her to his sister in Bauchi town.

“Unknown to the mother, he had already arranged to hand the daughter to an unknown person not knowing that he is a police detective,” the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi Auwal Mohammed said.

He said the suspect was arrested in a hotel in Bauchi.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested four members of the professional hunters’ group for their involvement in criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide after torturing a young man named Jacob Ayuba to death on allegations that he stole N150,000.