Bauchi inaugurates Committee on adolescent girls education

Bauchi State government has put in place a Committee known as Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Steering Committee with the aim of addressing the various challenges confronting young girls in accessing Education.

Governor Bala Mohammed of the state while inaugurating the Committee at the weekend, tasked the Committee members to discharge the task to the benefit of the people of Bauchi state.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim, said the AGILE project which is a world Bank assisted one would no doubt compliment his administration’s laudable achievement in the Education sector.

He said educating the girl child is educating the society, where he charged members of the AGILE steering Committee to work hard in ensuring the success of the project.

Chairperson of the project, commissioner of education Jamila Dahiru had earlier told the governor that the AGILE project seeks to among other things address the challenges facing the girl child in accessing Education for sustainable growth and development.

