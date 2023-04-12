Bauchi Gov’t vows sanction against inciting comments by clerics

By Samuel Luka

Religious leaders in Bauchi state have been warned against using provocative and inciting comments during preachings across the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim who sounded the warning after a meeting with Heads of Security Agencies at Government House Bauchi yesterday, assured that government will take decisive action against any religious leader who uses inciting statements in the name of religious preaching.

The state while expressing displeasure over the mode of preaching by some Bauchi Based clerics, maintained that government would not allow such actions to cause conflict and disunity among different religious sects.

According to him, religion is a sensitive issue, hence the move by government to ensure preachers are respecting the views of one another to guarantee peaceful coexistence.

On the issue of Sara-Suka thugs, the SSG noted that security operatives have been directed to penalized the perpetrators in view of the incessant violent attacks being carried out by the notorious youth in most parts of the State Capital.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan said the police and other sister security operatives would intensity operations in all the nook and crannies of the state to guarantee adequate security of lives and property.

