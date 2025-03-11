Bauchi Govt terminates contract with food vendors to enhance students’ nutrition

By Samuel Luka

Bauchi State government has announced the dissolution of all existing contracts with food vendors supplying foodstuffs to boarding schools across the state.

The government made this known through the Honorable Commissioner for Education, Dr. Lawal Mohammed Rimin Zayam in a press statement on Monday.

The statement which was e-signed by the Information and Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Jalaludeen Usman, pointed out that the decision was taken in order to enhance students’ nutrition.

“The Honorable Commissioner for Education, Dr. Lawal Mohammed Rimin Zayam, has announced the dissolution of all existing contracts with food vendors supplying foodstuffs to boarding schools across Bauchi State”, the statement declared.

It stated that the decision was made following a meeting with the vendors at the Ministry of Education headquarters in Bauchi.

Dr. Lawal expressed gratitude to the vendors for their past services while emphasizing the need for a thorough review and restructuring of the food supply system.

The Commissioner explained that the dissolution aims to ensure greater transparency and accountability, and to guarantee that all foodstuffs provided to students meet the highest quality standards.

Dr. Lawal maintained that government’s priority to health and well-being of students is topmost, saying that the decision to dissolve the food vendors aligns with Governor Bala Mohammed’s vision of providing nutritious and healthy meals to every student across the boarding schools.

“We are committed to a transparent process and welcome applications from vendors who can consistently meet our stringent quality requirements”, the commissioner said.

According to him, the education ministry is also committed to providing not only quality education but also ensuring that students receive healthy and balanced meals.

While insisting that the dissolution of the existing contracts is a critical step towards achieving this goal, Dr. Lawal reiterated that the Ministry is dedicated to maintaining the best interests of its students.

The Commissioner who assured that the welfare remains paramount, expressed appreciation to the Bauchi State Governor for his unwavering support for the ministry’s initiatives.

He said that vendors interested in future opportunities are encouraged to apply, provided they adhere to the Ministry’s standards for high-quality food provision.