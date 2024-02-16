Bauchi Govt distributes over 400 bags of grains, other relief materials to IDPs

By Samuel Luka

Bauchi State government has distributed 490 assorted bags of grains and other non-food items to internally displaced persons across three local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka made this when she visited one of the IDP camps at Boto Community of Tafawa Balewa local government during recently.

According to her, the IDP who are victims of the civil unrest in Mangu and Bokkos Communities of Plateau State are currently taking shelter in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Tafawa Balewa, Toro and Bauchi LGAs of Bauchi State.

The assorted grains distributed according to Wanka include 265 bags of maize, 85 bags of 50kg rice, 140 bags of 25kg rice and 35 cartons of spaghetti.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Shuaibu Alhaji Mohammed, senior directors and other staff of the Ministry to a new IDPs whom were taking shelter at a secondary school in the community.

Other immediate relief materials shared to IDP camps, according to Commissioner Wanka were: 52 gallons of vegetable oil, 10 bags of salt and 5 carton of maggi seasoning.

She said that the non-food items distributed to the IDPs are; 296 pieces of blankets, 296 pieces of mats, 400 pieces of plastic plates and spoons and 30 pieces of plastic buckets.

She added that about N1.7 million naira was shared amongst the IDPs in the identified camps where new IDPs are currently taking shelter.

The Commissioner further revealed that so far 7,205 IDPs, spread across Tafawa Balewa, Toro and Bauchi LGAs, were reached with the relief materials and that information reaching her ministry indicates that more IDP camps are springing up in other places neighbouring Plateau State.

While addressing the IDPs at all the camps visited, Hajara Yakubu Wanka said that her team from the ministry were at the camps on the orders of Governor Bala Mohammed if the state to commiserate with the IDPs and donate some immediate relief materials to assist their stay at the camps.

Wanka further said the visit will further afford her ministry to assess the situations at the camps and report back to the Governor for further intervention.

She then implored the IDPs to live peacefully with one another beyond their stay in their respective camps.

In their remarks shortly before receiving the relief materials and cash on behalf of the IDPs, Chairmen and Women Leaders of the IDPs commended Governor Bala Mohammed of the state and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management for the timely intervention.