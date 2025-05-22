Bauchi govt debunks reports of Gov Mohammed disparaging western education

By Samuel Luka

Bauchi state government has denied a publication making rounds that Governor Bala Mohammed had while speaking at a public function, described western education as a worthless venture.

The state commissioner of information, Alhaji Usman Shehu Usman made the denial on Wednesday in a press statement titled: “Rebuttal against distorted media on the position of Bauchi state Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Muhammad CON, on the value of western education”.

According to him, in the publication, Governor Mohammed was mischievously quoted while addressing groups of youths he hosted some time ago.

Signed by the commissioner, Hon Usman Shehu Usman, the statement recalled that the governor had while addressing the youths, admonished them to possess skills, and urged them to identify problems in their society and proffer meaningful solutions to them.

He explained that the governor had also enlightened the youths that by doing so, they stand a chance to fight poverty, unemployment and restiveness.

The commissioner lamented that “consequently, some media deliberately distorted their report, that His Excellency rubbished western education and rather encouraged venturing into driving”.

He said “from the common sense this is an evidence that it is a calculated attempt to pitch Governor Bala Mohammed against the good people of Bauchi State and project him in bad light in the minds of reasonable minds”.

Hon Usman said for the clearance of doubt, governor Mohammed has never rubbished western education, been a person that came from a family that not only appreciated western education but also took stake in promoting it looking at the background of his father as a famous headmaster during his time.

He stated that the Governor is passionate about education and that his huge investment in the sector butreeses his conviction.

The commissioner who disclosed that education is among the governor’s transformative agenda maintained that the key message he emphasized at that occasion was encouragement to the youth not only to fold arms while pursuing their education but to also strive to learn skills.

He added that the governor had on his inauguration day in 2019, deeply emphasized the desire of his government to accord deserving priority and passion towards educating the children of Bauchi State and he instantly declared a state of emergency in three key sectors, including education.

The press statement noted that the has consistently voted lion share of the state budget to education above the UNESCO benchmark in addition to construction and rehabilitation of over 5,000 blocks of classrooms.