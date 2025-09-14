Bauchi Govt. completes 11.2km Boi – Tapshin access road project

The Bauchi State government has announced the completion of a 11.2 kilometers Boi – Tapshin road constructed to accelerate social and economic development of rural communities.

Mr Ado Shehu, Deputy Director, Civil, Bauchi Dtate Ministry of Works and Transport, said this during a facility tour at the weekend in Bogoto.

He said the project had been delivered in accordance with the contract specifications, adding the road was designed with modern technologies to open up communities and link the state with Plateau.

“It is a critical route for trade and movement as well as boost economic activities and improve safety of the communities,” he said.

Some of the residents said they were cut off for many years due to lack of road linking the communities.

Istifanus Barde, a resident, recalled how they went through a lot of hardship during rainy season as a result of lack of access road.

“I am highly excited and grateful over the road project.

“The river on the road claimed many lives, there was a time a corpse spent two days as people could not cross to the other side due to flood water,” he said.

Another resident, Astra Joy, lauded the Bala Mohammed’s administration over the project, adding it would improve social and economic wellbeing of rural dwellers.