Bauchi Gov’s Aide blasts Sowore over land grabbing allegations

By Samuel Luka

A Nigerian activist, citizen journalist and founder of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has attracted the wrath of the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bala Mohammed on Youth, Alhaji Bala Rambo over what he described as continues baseless criticism and accusations of the administration of his principal.

In a press statement made available to newsmen yesterday, Rambo described the action of Sowore against Governor Bala Mohammed as a campaign of calumni meant to distract him and his administration from delivering dividends of democracy to the UK people.

“Sowore has started biting more than what he can chew, delving directly into someone’s personal and family life, a leader for that matter”, Alhaji Rambo said.

According to him, all the facts advanced in Sowore’s writeups against the Governor and his family are false and fiction of his own imagination including those he hired in Bauchi to be given him wrong information on the activities of the governor’s family and their business lives.

Alhaji Rambo dared Sowore to come down to Bauchi and make his physical verification and assessment regarding the lies he has been telling Nigerians concerning the family of the governor, who said is considered a Messiah in Bauchi state considering his many developmental strides.

“Sowore, are you from Bauchi state or have you been to Bauchi state even for once?” Bala Rambo asked Rhetorically, adding that journalism is Anchored on the principle of rule of law, transparency, truth to the nation and the people but wondered why a prominent journalist and activist of this nature can rely on hearsay primarily to paint our working Governor black”.

Alhaji Rambo further said someone who hasn’t visited Bauchi state in the last ten years before Governor Bala Mohammed assumed office in 2019 may hardly recognize the capital city and all the twenty local government areas because of the many developmental projects of the Governor in road infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment among others.

He stressed that all the giant strides of the governor are geared towards improving the growth domestic product of Bauchi state.

“How can you talk about land grabbing in Bauchi state where agriculture is the state’s second economic main stay and in the Governor’s Blue print tagged: “My Bauchi project”.

He said under the project, agricultural reforms, revolution and framework has taken center stage with people engaging in various agricultural activities to concur hunger and create wealth.

Alhaji Rambo further cited the magnificent New Bauchi state Government House constructed by Governor Bala Mohammed, the first of its kind since the state was created in 1976, the first ever ongoing construction of two number flyovers at wunti and central Markets, the ongoing construction of oil and gas academy permanent site Alkaleri as well as the multi million naira cement company called resident CEMENT COMPANY LTD in Gwana District of alkaleri local government area among others.

The S S A Youth challenged Sowore to always verify his facts because from Bauchi South, Bauchi North, Bauchi Central and infact all the twenty local government areas all you can see are developmental projects executed by the people’s Governor touching lives directly particularly the common man.

The statement added that the entire people of Bauchi state are very happy and excited with the sterling performances of Governor Bala Mohammed in the last six years of his Administration.

Alh Bala Rambo also indicted the founder of Sahara Reporters for instigating people of Bauchi state against a legitimately and democratically elected government in Bauchi state which has been winning elections with wide margin.

Bala Rambo who linked Sowore’s writeups to handiwork of Bauchi enemies, said it is been orchestrated to to distract the Governor who is leading the main opposition political party in Nigeria as the chairman PDP governors forum.

The press statement which urged Sowore to desist from such campaign of calumni or face legal action, reminded him that Governor Bala Mohammed was also journalist, civil servant that rose through the rank up to a director in the federal civil service.

It added that the governor served as a Senator and second longest serving FCT minister in Nigeria who knows the rule of law and other procurement processes among others.

Alhaji Rambo also appealed to the people of Bauchi state to disregard all the accusations doctored by Sowore, which observed is mainly meant to distract the Governor from continuing with delivery of dividends of democracy in the state.