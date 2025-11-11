Bauchi Gov tasks first-class emirs to strengthen traditional institution

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on Monday held a closed-door meeting with the six first-class Emirs of the state to deepen collaboration with the traditional institution.

A press release made available to newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant on communications to the governor, Abdulwahab Muhammad said the meeting, held at the Government House, Bauchi, brought together the Emirs of Bauchi, Katagum, Misau, Jama’are, Ningi, and Dass.

Speaking after the meeting, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Aminu Hammayo, disclosed that the engagement was part of ongoing consultations with traditional leaders, especially in the light of the recent creation of additional emirates and Chiefdom in the state.

The SSG explained that the Governor emphasized the need for synergy between the government and the traditional institution to ensure smooth integration and effective governance.

Governor Bala Mohammed charged the Emirs to continue operating within the confines of the law and to support the government’s efforts in promoting peace, unity, and development across Bauchi State.

The press release noted that the meeting underscores governor Mohammed’s recognition of the traditional institution as a vital partner in governance and community engagement.