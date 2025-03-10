Bauchi Gov reassures priotization of civil servants’ welfare

By Samuel Luka

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed has reiterated the commitment of his administration towards priotizing the welfare of the state’s workforce and ensuring their career progression.

A statement from the office of his special adviser on media and publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado said the Governor gave the assurance when he hosted Permanent Secretaries and senior civil servants for a Ramadan iftar at the Government House Bauchi yesterday.

Governor Mohammed said improving renumeration, welfare for civil servants remains a top priority of his administration.

He noted that his government deemed it necessary to be undertaking a number of reforms in the service to ensure effective and timely implementation of people’s oriented policies and programmes.

According to him, civil service remains the best institution for any administration to succeed in the delivery of dividends of democracy, hence the need for his administration to be supporting the office of the Head of Civil Service in the training and retraining of the workforce to enhance productivity.

“You know I was a civil servant before, and civil service has helped me to achieve greater things in my life. Therefore I will do everything possible to restore the lost glory of the service in Bauchi”, the governor further assured.

While commending the Civil servants in the state for their support to his government, dedication to duty, Governor Mohammed, recognized their immense contribution in the implementation of his administration’s policies in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Mohammed who explained that all the ongoing reforms in the service are for the best interest of the state, assured the workers of his support for reward and punishment system to ensure discipline and productivity.

On the implementation of contributory pension scheme in the state, Governor Mohammed disclosed that his administration has since released the state government’s contribution to fast track the implementation process.

On his part, the State Head of Civil Service, Barrister Sani Umar who expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for his administration’s outstanding support for the progress and development of the service.