Bauchi Gov launches 2024 tree planting campaign, urges environmental protection

By Samuel Luka

Senator Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State on Saturday performed the launching ceremony of the 2024 tree planting campaign under the “One Person One Tree” theme, with a call on the citizens to plan and nurture trees in order to protect the environment against desertification.

Speaking at Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) Bauchi, Yuli Campus, the Governor emphasized the importance of tree planting and nurturing as part of measures to mitigating environmental challenges.

Represented by his deputy, Rt. Honourable Mohammed Auwal Jatau, the Governor insisted that the best way to address environmental challenges is for the citizens to imbibe the culture of planting and nurturing trees around them.

He commended the Ministry of Housing and Environment for sustaining the tree planting campaign and urged the citizens to adopt the habit.

READ ALSO: Chidinma Adetshina addresses allegations by South

Bala Mohammed who called for collective action to protect the environment, warned the citizens against indiscriminate tree felling, which he noted are harmful environmental practices.

The Governor disclosed his administration’s commitment toward introducing policies that are supportive to environmental sustainability.

Earlier The State speaking earlier, the state Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Honorable Danlami Ahmad Kawule called on stakeholders and the citizens to embrace the tree planting campaign by planting and nurturing them.

He said that the tree planting campaign is aimed at promoting sustainable growth, development, and environmental protection in the state.