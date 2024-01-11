Bauchi Gov lauds TETFund’s intervention to tertiary institutions

… seeks additional assistance

By Samuel Luka

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has expressed gratitude to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for its past support to tertiary institutions in the state.

The governor who made this known in a statement he posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, said he had during the meeting with the Executive Secretary of the fund, appealed for additional assistance.

“Yesterday, my team and I had a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Architect Sonny Echono”, Bala Mohammed said.

According to him, “during the discussion, I expressed our state’s profound gratitude to the organization for its past support to our tertiary institutions. We appealed for additional assistance, highlighting the state of emergency we have declared on education”.

The governor noted that the declaration of the state of emergency on education aligns with his administration’s recent initiative of holding an education summit in Bauchi State.

He explained that the summit was aimed at discussing issues, focusing on enhancing access to quality education for greater Bauchi State.