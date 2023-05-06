Bauchi gov. inaugurates 17.95km to mark Udom’s completion agenda

By Isaac Job

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has commissioned another 17.95km Annua- Mbak -Ishiet road with another 1.65km spurs and outfalls drainages to mark governor Udom Emmanuel’s completion agenda in Akwa Ibom state .

Our Correspondent gathered that the road which spanned through Uruan and Uyo council areas was inaugurated barely two days after former president Olusegun Obasanjo visited the state to commissioned 23.4km Eket- Etinan road in the state.

Speaking during inauguration of the road in Uyo on Friday , the governor of Bauchi state, senator Bala Mohammed commended Udom Emmanuel for taking development to the hinterlands as the people were happy for the new lease of life adding that Udom remains one of the best Nigerian leaders PDP has ever produced.

His words: “I can see that the people of this community are positively touched by your project. Because you have delivered what they craved for so many years”.

Bala explained that with the hallmark of excellence that Udom Emmanuel has used his experience and pedigree to bring to bear in governance through inventions and innovations particularly in urban renewal and rural development , what he is leaving behind for the state is more than just a footprint.

“With your age, pedigree and experience, and what you have testified with these infrastructural development by transforming the rural Akwa Ibom to centre of excellence, you have written your name in gold”, Bala said.

Emmanuel told the people that his concentration on rural communities was to work the talk on his second term Completion Agenda and in appreciation of the massive support of rural dwellers towards the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

“These days I’ve been taking my colleagues to join me for commissioning of projects in the rural areas because these are the people that voted for us. These are the people that make PDP thick by showing faith in the party.

“We might not be able to go into houses one after the other but if we do a life touching project like the Anua-Mbak-Ishiet road that traverses two local government areas we know we’re touching lives of the rural dwellers”, he stated.

He assured the people of completion of a second phase of the road to provide smooth access to the Uruan Paramount Ruler’s palace and promised to make funds available before exiting office to avoid leaving a burden on the incoming administration.

Delivering a goodwill message , the Governor-Elect Pastor Umo Eno, commended governor Emmanuel’s development projects and acknowledged the economic viability of Anua-Mbak-Ishiet road, describing it as the commercial route of the state.

He pledged to continue on the benefits of the projects by providing embankments at the river shore, a jetty, cold rooms and fish processing facilities to enhance the seafood businesses of the Etoi, Ishiet, Mbak and Anua people.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about electric vehicles

Reviewing the project, the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, said the 17.95km Anua-Mbak-Ishiet road has 13.1km alignment which is 10.3m wide with side drains.

He explained that specifications of the road meets the standards of road construction anywhere in the world as it has150mm laterite sub-base, 150mm crush stone base and 50mm asphalt wearing course.

Ibanga disclosed that phase I of the project links several communities to Ring Road III and it has opened up the area for commercial activities especially transportation of sea foods to the urban areas and outside the state.

He therefore urged the benefitting communities to appreciate government gesture by observing road signs and drive safely .