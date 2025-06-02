Bauchi Gov hails former Nigerian First Lady, Dame Patience on Doctorate Degree Award

By Samuel Luka

Governor Bala Mohammed has on behalf of himself, his family, his government and the entire people of Bauchi state congratulated former Nigerian First Lady, Dame Patience Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on recent award of Doctorate Degree.

The Governor who described the award as a well-deserved, noted that the conferment of the Doctorate Degree in Educational Psychology, Guidance and Counselling by the prestigious University of Education, Port Harcourt is a remarkable and outstanding honour.

In a press statement made available by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the Governor added that the honor was a resounding recognition of her lifelong commitment to education, service to humanity, and her profound dedication to the welfare and upliftment of women and children across our great nation.

READ ALSO: Prophecy fulfilled? Brighttheseer prophesied Ezeani’s Secret Bunker

“Her humility, compassion, and unwavering patriotism, which has continued to inspire generations of Nigerians.

“Your Excellency, this achievement is not just a personal milestone, but a national celebration. It reflects your unrelenting pursuit of knowledge and your contributions to building a more informed, just, and inclusive society “ the Governor said .

He prayed that the Almighty will continue to bless her and her family with good health, strength, and wisdom as they continue to serve Nigeria and humanity with grace and dignity.