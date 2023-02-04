Bauchi Gov commissions Magama-Gumau road ahead March governorship election

By Samuel Luka

Less two than two months to the March Governorship elections in Nigeria, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has commissioned the newly constructed Magama to Gumau road in Toro local government area of the state.

Bala who took the advantage of his re-election campaign tour in the local government also flagged off road construction projects from Rishi to Tulu community of Lame district.

Inaugurating the project, the Governor noted that the project is meant to create opportunity for communities around the two major towns to transport their farm produce and have easy access to infrastructure provided by his administration.

He said that the construction of General Hospitals at Gumau and Rishi was meant to also ensure that the well-being of people of the communities is taken care of.

While assuring execution of more people’s oriented projects in the local government, the Governor pledged timely completion of similar ongoing projects across Falama, Ribina, and Gwalfada which according to him, have reached advanced stage.

Bala Mohammed had earlier visited three District Heads of Jama’a, Lame, Toro and thereafter concluded with a campaign rally in headquarters of the local government where he solicited for votes from the people of the local government.

