Bauchi First Lady, CSOs train adolescents on GBV prevention

The Wife of the Governor, Aisha Bala Mohammed, Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development and civil society organisations have trained adolescents girls on the preventive measures against Gender-based violence.

The move followed the report of the Bauchi State Action Committee on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) which reported 226 cases of minor rape between 2020 and 2023.

During the activities marking the end of the 16 days of activism on GBV organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development in partnership with the Office of First Lady, stakeholders and experts called for domestication of the child right act.

Earlier last week, the Wife of the Governor had requested for establishment of a mobile court to try the perpetrators of GBV for speedy justice delivery.

Mohammed while responding, asked the state attorney general to work with the chief judge on the demand.

At the 16th day of activism training for adolescents held at the Government House on Sunday, Aisha Mohammed called on girls and women to speak up and claim their rightful place.

She explained that a lot of women are facing depression and do not have the courage to speak out on the issue affecting their well-being.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Hajara Gidado, commended Aisha for her selfless efforts in the development of women and girls, expressing her ministry’s readiness to continue the upliftment of girls and women.

The event include panel discussion by stakeholders like Police, Attorney General, Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and traditional leaders. Also, Plan International, UN Women, ASPIRE and others.