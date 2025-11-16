Bauchi emir urges govt to subsidise diabetes drugs

Amidst rising cost of living in Nigeria, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman, the Emir of Bauchi, has appealed to the government at all levels to consider subsudizing diabetes drugs to ease the hardship of the patients.

The emir lamented the exorbitant out‑of‑pocket expenses for people living with diabetes, saying the cost of essential drugs has become unbearably burdensome and out of reach for many patients.

Alhaji Rilwanu made this known while speaking at his palace during a road walk organized by the Institute for Dietetics in Nigeria (IDN) and the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN), Bauchi State Chapter, to commemorate the 2025 World Diabetes Day weekend.

The Emir, represented by Galadiman Bauchi Surveyor Ibrahim Saidu Jahun, urged federal, state, and local governments to include diabetes medication on the subsidized drug list to ease the financial strain on Nigerians with the condition.

He commended the Nutrition Society and its partners for sustained awareness campaigns on diabetes prevention and healthy lifestyles for patients.

Comfort Daniel Madaki, State Chairperson of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, said the 2025 World Diabetes Day activities were aimed at delivering accurate diabetes information to all citizens, encouraging healthier eating habits, regular exercise, balanced meals, and routine medical check‑ups. She added that free diabetes screening was conducted for attendees at the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi.

The road walk, themed “Diabetes and Well‑being,” proceeded from the Emir’s Palace through major streets and concluded at Government House, Bauchi.