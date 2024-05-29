Bauchi, development partners collaborate for positive women, children’s development

By Samuel Luka

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has disclosed that the current government under his stewardship is synergizing with development partners in order to make health care services accessible and affordable to all the citizens, particularly women and children.

The governor who made this known during a Dissemination ceremony of Baseline Findings for General Anti-natal care (G-ANC) and Post-natal care (PNC) Project held at the Government House Bauchi, noted that initiatives have been put in place to impact positively in the lives of children and mothers.

According to him, the collaboration has focused on areas such as immunization, nutrition, water sanitation, hygiene, and child healthcare services.

READ ALSO: NNPCL: Discovers 112 illegal oil refineries within…

Mohammed further informed that his government will collaborate with Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (JHPIEGO) and other relevant Partners towards addressing the burden of Maternal, Perinatal and Child Morbidity in the state.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, added that the outcome of the Maiden Bauchi Health summit carried out by his administration is already been implemented.

He pointed out that the planned collaboration with Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (JHPIEGO) and other relevant Partners is in addition to Renovations and construction of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Facilities across all the three (3) Senatorial Districts.

Bala Mohammed while appreciating JHPIEGO for working towards the findings, also acknowledged the support of developmental partners to Bauchi state government.

He pledged to continue to provide them with the enabling environment to achieve their organizational mandate.

Speaking earlier on, Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr. Adamu Umar Sambo described the gaps identified as an aspect that stakeholders must look into, with a view to providing the necessary support that would help the State improve its healthcare services.

The health commissioner who revealed that 70% of people seeking healthcare services come from rural and informal sectors, tasked partners to put their best efforts into the project instead of forcing donors to do everything.

Also commenting, the Country Director of JHPIEGO Nigeria, Dr Adetiloye Oniyire, who was represented by Oyetunji Ajiyola, explained that the Findings was conducted in 235 facilities in the state.

He affirmed the readiness of the Organization to assist the Bauchi state government to incorporate the findings in its agenda, suggesting possible areas of cooperation to include; joint investments, technical assistance to the state, training of health workers among others.