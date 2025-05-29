Bauchi CP pledges provision of peaceful atmosphere for all citizens

By Samuel Luka

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi state police command, Sani-Omolori Aliyu has reiterated commitment to providing conducive environment for peaceful coexistence among the various people of the State irrespective of ethno-religious and political affiliations.

The CP made this known when he received the leadership of Gung Zaar Council of Traditional Rulers in his office on an advocacy visit on Wednesday.

He stressed that the Police does not take side with anyone but it’s always on the side of fairness, equity and justice for all across the State even at the remotest point.

The CP further noted that the Command though limited in personnel, has presence in almost every nook and corners of the State ensuring that laws and peace was maintained.

Sani-Omolori Aliyu urged the Zaar Council of Traditional Rulers to always eschew anything that may lead to tension which can eventually cause disaffection among themselves.

The Commissioner further advised them to always report any strange things to the Police for immediate response calling on them to avoid taking the laws into their hands on any issue.

“The Police has its own way of gathering intelligence different from your own. We will not wait for something to happen before we take action, but we still need you to give us relevant information.” He said.

Earlier speaking, Timothy T. Bitson, Council Secretary, Gung Zaar Council told the Commissioner that they were in his office to familiarize with him as the new Police Commissioner in the State as well as to let him have background information of the Zaar land.

“The purpose of the visit is to extend our goodwill, introduce the Council’s leadership, and foster

mutual understanding and collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and the Zaar Kingdom in the interest of peace and security in our community.” Bitson said.

Timothy Bitson who expressed deep appreciation for the CP’s relentless commitment and distinguished leadership in the fight against crime and insecurity, also commended the CP for recording noticeable

improvement in public safety and the flushing out of criminal elements in Bauchi state.

He said that the achievements of the CP speaks volume of his dedication, professionalism, and patriotism, adding that the CP’s tireless efforts, alongside his gallant Officers, have restored hope and confidence

among the residents of the state.

“We the Gung Zaar Council, the apex traditional institution of the Zaar Kingdom comprising Chiefs, Elders, and Custodians of our cultural heritage, hereby commend your efforts.” Bitson said.

He assured that the Zaar people will remain committed to peace and peaceful coexistence in the State stressing that the Lemb Zaar Cultural festival which is celebrated first Saturday of every November is meant to promote tradition, culture and existence.

The Council Secretary pledged the loyalty of the Zaar land and its people to constituted authority stressing that they will continue to pursue their agitation peacefully until it gets to the logical conclusion.

He also commended the administration of Isa Yuguda for signing the law that created the Sayawa Chiefdom as well as the present Sen Bala Mohammed led Administration for doing everything administratively and legally possible to actualize the Chiefdom.