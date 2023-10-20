Bauchi committed to women empowerment – Gov Mohammed

By Samuel Luka

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has expressed the determination of his administration towards continued empowerment of women in the state.

Governor Mohammed who was represented by his deputy, Rt. Honourable Mohammed Auwal Jatau made this known at the 2023 National Women’s Conference organized by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, Thursday.

The deputy Governor further explained that the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed is committed to the cause of empowering women in a bid to achieving gender equality.

Delivering a keynote address, Auwal Jatau who described women as the backbone of the society, pointed out that Bauchi government is championing the welfare of women.

According to the deputy Governor, the present administration in Bauchi has collaborated with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and religious institutions towards refining the existing systems to uplift the standard of living of the Almajiri children and others facing harsh realities in the society.

As contained in a press release made available to newsmen by the Special Assistant on Media to the deputy Governor, Muslim Lawal, some of the key policy measures taken includes the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, domestication and adoption of National Gender Policy, among others.

He regretted that gender inequality remains a pressing issue, which is hindering the nation’s progress, hence the need for prompt action to eliminate the various obstacles facing the women.

The deputy Governor stated that the present administration is poised to making quality education accessible and affordable to every girl child, in addition to equipping them with knowledge and skills to excel in any field they choose.

He praised Governor Bala’s dedication towards empowering women, promoting gender equality, and fostering a spirit of collaboration among states.

“Today as always, we recognize the pivotal role that women play in our society, they are the bedrock of our families, the backbone of our communities, and the driving force behind our nation’s progress. It is therefore high time we acknowledge the immense contributions they make day-in and day-out to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria”, he said.

Rt. Hon Jatau however, called for effort towards tackling the pervasive issue of violence against women, stressing that, no woman should live in fear or face abuse in any form.

“We must strengthen our legal frameworks, establish efficient reporting mechanisms, and increase public awareness to eradicate gender-based violence. We must create safe spaces where women can speak out and receive the support they need”, Jatau said.

He assured that the Bauchi state government is resolute in creating an enabling environment that encourages entrepreneurship and foster economic empowerment for women in addition to access to capital, business training, and mentorship programs to support women-owned businesses.

Jatau applauded the foresight of Mrs. Funmilayo Johnson, the wife of the first Military Governor of Lagos State for initiating COWLSO in 1974 as a community based gender organisation to complement Government’s effort to promote child healthcare, empower women to discover their hidden treasures and protecting the environment.

