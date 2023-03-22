Bauchi: APC’s Sadique alleges election marred by violence, voters’ intimidation

By Samuel Luka

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar has alleged that the exercise was characterized by Violence and intimidation of voters

He said that the PDP hired thugs invaded the affected LGs, unleashed violence and intimidation on the voters by firing guns in the air.

Sadique who made this known while addressing a press conference at his resident Monday night, explained that reports available to him indicated that the Violence and intimidation of voters took place in the local governments of Warji, Toro, Ningi, Bauchi, Kirfi, Alkaleri and Zaki.

Sadique Baba Abubakar while expressing concerns over election irregularities held on Saturday 18 March, 2023 in the state, said himself and the APC will study the result with a view to making their position known.

Sadique Abubakar accused the PDP led administration in the state of tempering with the results in some local government areas of the state.

The APC candidate wondered how election results emanating from the affected local governments were accepted by the electoral umpire even without the signature of APC agents who refused to sign on them due to the irregularities.

READ ALSO: Ooni Visits Brazil, Issues Certificate For Quilombola..

Our Correspondent had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has earlier pronounced the Incumbent Governor, Bala Mohammed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the contest.

The Bauchi state Governorship returning officer, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed had announced that Bala Mohammed of the PDP polled 525,280 to return elected, against the APC Candidate, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar who got 432,272 votes.