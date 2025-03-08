Bauchi 2027: I’m ready to contest for Governorship if called upon – Sen Ningi

By Samuel Luka

Senator Ahmed Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District of Bauchi State has expressed his intention to contest the gubernatorial seat under the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State.

Sen Ningi who made the declaration on Friday during a meeting with stakeholders of the party from Ganjuwa LGA, one of the LGAs that make up the Bauchi Central Senatorial District, said he will not decline call on him to contest come 2027.

The Senator told the meeting that he is ready to answer the various calls on him to aspire for the gubernatorial seat under the banner of the PDP, a party he has been a stauch member since its formation.

He however stressed that he is not in the race to make any new name but rather to continue to serve the people of the state in another capacity and responsibility.

“I am not in the gubernatorial race to make name or increase popularity, no, I have made name already. I have risen to the position of deputy senate leader, what else do I want name and popularity for”, he said.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

The senator stressed that he has been a founding member of the PDP right from its formation and has never left the party and I will not do that.

“We are here to bud the party and ensure that it retained power in Bauchi State and reclaim the country in 2027”, he boasted.

Ningi enjoined the PDP stakeholders to brace up for the reality of 2027 by ensuring that the gubernatorial ticket went to the right person who has the political strength, capability and capacity to win election and consolidate on the gains of the party.

The stakeholders commended the Senator for the good things he has been doing for the development of the state since his venturing into politics irrespective of the area he is originally representing.