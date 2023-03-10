Bauchi 2023: Student’s group drums support for APC Guber candidate

By Samuel Luka

A former President of National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS), Comrade Farouk Saleh Toro has disclosed yesterday, that Bauchi State students have now shifted their loyalty to the Governorship candidature of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar.

Speaking during a meeting held in the state capital to support the APC’s Sadique Baba Abubakar, the students expressed optimisms that, if voted as Bauchi Governor, the retired Chief of Air Staff will revamp the education sector as well rekindle the hope of the students.

Comrade Saleh Toro who is also the Director Campaign, Students’ Affairs to Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar said that the aim of the gathering was to endorse the Gubernatorial candidate of the APC.

“The students are gathered here to endorse the candidate of APC, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar because of the good intention he has towards the educational development of Bauchi state”, he said.

According to him, the present administration in the state does not have concern for the plights of the students due to its failure to pay scholarships, JAMB, WAEC or NECO for the students.

“So, these students decided to support Air Marshal Baba Sadique Abubakar. Just of recent, the students were told to pay N1,500 each for scratch card for scholarship but up to now, there is no payment”, Comrade Saleh Toro said.

He said that the students have become frustrated and have therefore, decided to call for the meeting and endorse the APC Governorship candidate whom they believe is going to do better for them if he wins the election.

Comrade Saleh Toro who pointed out that there are so many schools lying dilapidated across 20 local government areas of the state, expressed confidence that Baba Abubakar will bring the needed change not only in the education sector, but other sectors of the state economy.

According to him, recently, the APC Governorship candidate demonstrated his zeal of turning around the fortunes of education by paying scholarship to 220 students of Malikiyya.

“The present administration cancelled scholarship that was approved by the previous government of M.A Abubakar but due to the commitment of Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, he paid the scholarship of the 220 students of Malikiyya school”, he said.

While expressing optimisms that the candidate of the APC will win the upcoming Governorship election, Comrade Saleh Toro, said that the masses of Bauchi state are totally behind Abubakar’s ambition.

Comrade Saleh Toro who called on the students to come out and vote en masse for the APC Governorship candidate, assured of their total support for the APC.

Also speaking, Jamilu Alhaji Mato, the deputy Director Students Mobilization, Katagum zone said their support for the APC Governorship candidate was due to his passion for education.

He said before his emergence as Guber candidate of the APC, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar sponsored almost 500 students by paying for their NECO when the present state government stopped paying for the teaming students.

“He is passionate about education. Of recent, he paid the scholarship of almost 200 students of Malikiyya whose scholarship was declined by the state government”, Alhaji Mato said.

Mato expressed believe that upon winning as Governor, Ambassador Sadique will lay a solid foundation for the educational development of the state, build quality educational facilities as well as recruit professional teachers to manage the various schools in the state.

