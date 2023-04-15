Battle for Adamawa: Fintiri, Binani divide northern powerbrokers

BY ORIAKU IJELE

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is set to conduct supplementary elections today, as an offshoot of the March 18 guber polls.

The exercise is expected to take place in at least 69 polling units nationwide. But none is getting the attention of Nigerians like what may happen in Adamawa State.

Saturday Times, learnt that palpable tension is in the air, because so much is at stake.

Whichever way it goes, records are about to be shattered or history made, and this fact has made it more fierce as the two leading candidates, Umaru Fintiri of the PDP and Aishatu Binani of the APC dig into the reserve of vote to know what they can get in the race for the Government House in Yola.

Many analysts believe the battle has polarised the powerbrokers in the northeast into two camps. While one group are impatient with a female governor, which will be quite historic, others are favourably disposed to the idea, but there seems to be two main war horses at each other’s neck in this contest.

While the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar stands being scathed if anything goes south for the PDP in the state, it is interesting that the general perception is that AIshatu Binani is running on the back of the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari.

The electoral umpire has so far announced the results for 18 LGAs and the figures show the governorship candidate of the PDP Ahmadu Fintiri, maintaining a slim lead over Aisha Dahiru (fondly called Binani) of the APC.

While the governor who is seeking re-election has won in 11 LGAs, Binani has taken the remaining 7 councils, however, the margins could not have been any more narrow. Fintiri at present has polled 346,109 votes while Binani has garnered 328,870 votes, leaving a difference of little over 17,000 votes between the two leading candidates.

There are three more local governments to go and they are Fufore, Michika and Song. Earlier, results for Fufore were read, however, a controversy ensued over the margin of victory between the APC and the PDP in the council.

But many Nigerians believe that a lot depends on the neutrality of INEC. On the basis of that perception, the PDP called on the INEC to remove the REC in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa, ahead of the supplementary election billed for April 15.

PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba made the demand in a statement on Tuesday.

Ahead of the supplementary election, Ologunagba accused Yunusa of complicity in alleged plots to influence the outcome of the forthcoming polls.

“From credible information available to our party, INEC is stoking a breakdown of Law and Order in Adamawa State with the continued stay in office of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari as Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in spite of his alleged complicity in the plots to manipulate the outcome of the governorship election in the state, even with PDP’s clear lead of 31,299 lawful votes in the election.

“It is provocative and unacceptable that INEC retained Mallam Yunusa Ari to conduct the April 15, 2023 governorship re-run election despite being reportedly caught on tape directing the Electoral Officer of Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State in Hausa Language to alter election results in favour of the defeated governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Aisha Binani.

“The continued stay in office of Mallam Yunusa Ari in the face of widespread outcry by the people of Adamawa State amounts to pushing the people to the wall and daring them to do their worst.”

Adamawa State is a large, diverse northeastern state in the process of recovering from the worst of the Boko Haram insurgency. The state also has to contend with an underdeveloped yet vital agricultural sector and low education rates along with continued security challenges from Boko Haram and ISWAP to sustained conflict between herders and farmers.

READ ALSO: CSOs Root for Woman National Assembly leadership

Politically, the 2019 Adamawa elections were a swing back to the PDP as its presidential nominee Atiku Abubakar won the state back from Buhari and Fintiri unseated APC Governor Bindo Jibrilla. Legislatively the PDP also gained ground, winning two Senate seats, five House of Representatives seats, and control of the House of Assembly.

During Fintiri’s term, his administration stated focuses included increased security, ethnic and religious harmony, and water resource management. In terms of his performance, Fintiri was commended for civil service reform while being criticised for having few accomplishments of his own.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com