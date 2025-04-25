BASL stands firm against violence at MMA2

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has reiterated its unwavering zero tolerance policy against any form of violence within the terminal premises, particularly against personnel discharging their lawful duties.

According Mrs Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head, Corporate Communications Department Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited in a statement, there was an incident last Sunday, when a disturbance broke out at the check-in counter of one of the airlines operating from MMA2.

Olawuyi said the disruption stemmed from passenger agitation over issues reportedly linked to a system error. While efforts were being made to calm the situation and facilitate a smooth resolution, an Aviation Security (AVSEC) officer on duty was physically assaulted by a male passenger.

She recalled that the regrettable incident mirrors a similar occurrence in December 2024, where another staff member was also assaulted while on duty which BASL strongly condemned these acts and emphasized that violence against any staff member or service provider at MMA2 will not be condoned under any circumstances.

“The matter was immediately escalated, and the offending passenger has since been handed over to the police for further investigation and necessary legal action. BASL will continue to follow up on the case to ensure justice is served.

“We are deeply concerned by the recurrence of such attacks on our personnel and will not hesitate to take decisive action to protect all individuals who work at MMA2,” said Olawuyi,

“All passengers and terminal users are expected to resolve grievances through lawful and respectful means. Our staff are here to assist and must be treated with dignity.”

BASL remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and secure environment for all terminal users and will continue working closely with the appropriate authorities to enforce its zero-tolerance stance on violence.