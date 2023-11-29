BASL staff clinches CSR awards at SISA 2023

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The CSR Reporters, organizers of SISA 2023, has recognized Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), and one of its distinguished staff members, Mrs. Nafisat Adeniran, Head of Safety, during the esteemed SISA 2023 (Safety and Wellness Awards) event they hosted.

This is contained in a statement released by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi.

Yinka-Olawuyi said Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited received the CSR award in recognition of its outstanding commitment to promoting safety and wellness.

This highlights the company’s unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of safety, a crucial aspect in the aviation sector.

Simultaneously, the company’s Head of Safety, Mrs. Nafisat Adeniran, emerged the “Health and Safety Professional of the Year.” This individual recognition highlights Mrs. Adeniran’s exceptional contributions and leadership in advancing health and safety practices within the organization.

The awards ceremony organized by the CSR Reporters took place last weekend at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

SISA 2023, an event aimed to celebrate organizations and professionals demonstrating commitment to safety, wellness and sustainability practices was marked with a joyous atmosphere filled with pride and celebration.

Representing Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited at the event were the Ag. COO, Mrs. Tosan Duncan Oduokoya, the Head of Operations, Mr. Blessing Ewah, and the celebrated Head of Safety, Mrs. Nafisat Adeniran.