Bashir Hadejia Supporters Demand Arrest of Badaru, Gov Lawal Over Links to Suspected Criminal

The Concerned Muslim Youths in Nigeria (CMYN), supporters of Bashir Hadejia, have called for the arrest of Minister of Defence Abubakar Badaru and Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal over their alleged links to the suspected criminal.

The group condemned the arrest of Hadejia by the Force Intelligence Department-Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) over alleged treason and subversion against the state, describing it as a clear case of victimization and selective justice.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Alhassan Yahaya, the youths demanded to know why Bashir Hadejia was being held in custody while those who instigated and funded him, including Badaru and Lawal, were still walking free.

“We are compelled to speak out against the unjust treatment of our brother. Bashir’s arrest is a clear case of victimization and selective justice,” Yahaya said.

“He was arrested for his involvement in a protest and alleged terrorism but we ask: what about those who instigated and funded him?

“We believe that there must be no sacred cow. You can’t treat Bashir Hadeija like leaders of proscribed groups such as Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, Nnamdi Kanu, and leave other accomplices out because of their status. Everyone connected to this case must be treated equally and without bias.

“We demand justice for Bashir Hadejia and call for the arrest of all high-profile individuals connected to this case. Enough of selective justice!”

They also criticised Governor Lawal for denying his involvement with Bashir Hadejia despite glaring evidence, describing it as a clear indication of his cowardice and lack of integrity.

Yahaya added: “Governor Lawal’s denial of Bashir Hadejia is a clear indication of his cowardice and lack of integrity.

“He has always been known to abandon his allies when it suits him. We demand that Governor Lawal comes clean and tells the truth about his involvement with Bashir Hadejia.

“Minister of Defence Abubakar Badaru has also been dragged into this saga. We demand to know why Bashir Hadeija will be held in custody while Badaru and Dauda Lawal, who engaged him for all these, will be free men.

“Why did Badaru visit Bashir two days before the protest to give him $20,000 and other undisclosed sums, yet he continues to sit as a federal minister whilst Bashir is being treated like El-Zakzakky and Nnamdi Kanu?

“We warn the Federal Government to learn to treat everyone equally. No one is above the law. If Bashir Hadejia can be treated like El-Zakzaky and Nnamdi Kanu, then everyone connected to this case must face the same treatment.

