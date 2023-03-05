Base your appointments  on ability, competency, capability, NfBA tasks Tinubu

…As Senator Oriolowo sues for peace, reconciliation in Osun APC ahead of Guber poll

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

President- Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been urged to note that power is transient and that he must ensure he installed an impactful government to be manned by reputable Nigerians.

An All Progressives Congress (APC ) support group, Nigerians for Bold Actions (NfBA) tasked Tinubu to base appointments of his cabinet ministers and other key government functionaries on competence, capability and ability.

The group which congratulated the Asiwaju Tinubu over his victory at the February 25 polls presented a congratulatory message to the National Patron of NfBA and senator representing Osun West,Senator Adelere Oriolowo in his office at the National Assembly on Friday.

President of NfBA, Engr. Dr. Taofeek Ayinde,in his presentation urged Tinubu to run an inclusive government, and give every Nigerian a sense of belonging.

“We cannot progress as a people if we only believe in our tribe, religion, and ethnic affiliation. He is neither an APC, Yoruba, or a Muslim president, but a president of every Nigerian irrespective of religious belief, language, creed, or tongue. Therefore, appointments should be based on ability, competency, capability, and true representation of the people.

“Our President Elect must understand that power is transient and about purpose, principle, and value. As he said in his speech, “Let us begin to heal and bring calm to our nation.” This nation needs rebirth and real peace.

“Your Excellency should remember that the teeming masses of this nation are the ones who elected you into the exalted office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, therefore, your appointees should be people with compassion and connection to humanity which will enable your Government to connect with the masses for its eventual success and delivery of the dividends of good governance,” saif NfBA.

Advising the President – in – waiting on specific areas that his administration must foccused on, the group said “the president has a key role to play in the war against corruption. He is the president, the number one citizen, and the leader of the country. He has to inspire us, live above board, deploy the force of personal example, and engender a society where transparency, accountability, and integrity are core values.

He must as a matter of urgency resolve security challenges across the Country. He should run a purposeful government and be an exemplary leader of principles, decency, and honour.

READ ALSO: Explosion kills more than 12 persons at crude oil

“The President Elect must focus more on economic, technological, social, and political regeneration that will improve the living standard of Nigerians. We are tired of suffering and living in the hope of a better tomorrow. We are already impatient as it is and in dire need of radical reforms that would encourage productivity, manufacturing, and businesses from micro to large. We need radical reforms on all fronts. He must make critical decisions on petroleum subsidies, multiple exchange rates by the CBN, and taxes.

“Finally, our President Elect with his team must come with revolution of ideas, ideals, policies, and actions that will positively impact millions of our people and shift our thinking away from negativities, mutual hatred, and suspicion, a sense of scarcity rather than abundance, and loss of hope in an otherwise hopeful, resourceful, and blessed country.

“There are enough opportunities here in Nigeria, to make an impact and live an accomplished life. Every society is dynamic, therefore, we must keep moving, evolving, improving, and progressing. Tinubu’s programs must address youth concerns; particularly quality education for today’s world, real employment creation, and good governance.

“He must pay attention to police brutality and extra-judicial killings. Each policy formulated should be well thought out, implemented, and should include a robust feedback mechanism and overall evaluation.”

Calling on candidates and parties aggrieved by the results of the presidential election, the body called gor calm and cooperation with Tinubu yo find solutions to problems of the country.

“NFBA also wish to use this opportunity to appeal to all political candidates, most especially the first, second and third runer ups in the just concluded general elections, to please put the Nation first and give peace a chance. They should separate with candour, their expectations from the reality. Concocting unfounded stories of electoral malpractices where there are none, to elicit sympathy, smear fellow contestants and cause discord within the polity could damage their pure intentions aspirations and will be very dangerous to Nigeria’s well-being.

“The issue of uploading results on the INEC Server which some of the oppositions latched on to spread stories of imagined malpractices, does not hold water. Let it be stated clearly here, we did not have electronic voting in Nigeria, what we had was manual voting with results being captured and transmitted electronically and easily accessible online. All participants at the polling Units can attest to this fact.

“The collation of which was also done manually. The introduction of BVAS was to impose credibility on our Elections which was done and delivered successfully. However servers must be secured against possible hacking attempts.

“The cornerstone of the collation process clearly revealed that results from the states were duly signed by party agents from across the divides, while the INEC at the National level merely assembled all the state results in the presence of national and international observers, with provision for parties to reasonably contest the validity of the presented and signed states’ results.

“There is no need for making emotional issues over a dispensable server upload which is already over 90% completed. The delay of which could easily be associated with contentions in the network and minor technical glitches that can easily be handled. Nigerians must not be further confused.”

Meanwhile, patron, of NfBA, Senator Oriolowo, charged members of APC in Osun State to find solution to the internal wranglings in the party ahead of the March 11 House of Representatives election in the state.

He said internal crisis is not limited to APC but expressed confidence that the party has not been consumed by the crisis and therefore appealed to warring factions in the state to close ranks.

Senator Oriolowo said “in Osun, the internal crisis is so terrible and this has given room for the opposition to take advantage of us. We should do away with factions within APC.

“Against next Saturday , it is not too late to come together so that we can win a good number of seats in the State Assembly. Our leaders should bury their hatchets”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...