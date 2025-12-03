Barau leads senators on condolence visit to late Sheik Dahiru Bauchi’s family

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau on, Tuesday, led a Senate delegation to condole with the family of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi who passed on Nov. 27.

Barau who presided over plenary made the announcement after the upper chamber adopted a motion on the demise of the late Islamic scholar. The motion was sponsored by Sen. Shehu Umar (APC-Bauchi).

Sen. Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) raised an additional prayer that Shiekh Dahiru Bauchi be immortalised which was adopted by the lawmakers.

Moving the motion, Umar said that Nigeria lost one of its most eminent Islamic scholars, a spiritual bridge-builder, a moral compass and a revered father figure.

Umar said that his passing has left a deep void in religious scholarship and national moral guidance.

“Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi was born on June 29 1927 in Nafada-then part of the old Bauchi State and now in Gombe State.

“He hailed from a distinguished Fulani scholarly lineage with paternal roots in present-day Bauchi State and maternal ancestry in Gombe State”.

Umar said that Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s

profound depth of knowledge earned him global recognition equivalent to a professor of Qur’anic memorisation and exegesis.

“He was widely acknowledged as one of the greatest Mufassirun (Qur’anic interpreters) of the modern era, delivering Tafsir continuously from 1948 to 2023-a span of 75 years.

“He lived a life of exceptional devotion to teaching, spiritual guidance, community service, and promoting peace and unity across Nigeria.

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was blessed with 100 children (50 males and 50 females), among whom 84 fully memorised the Holy Qur’an (42 males and 42 females).

Six hold doctorate degrees.

“Within his extended family of 820 persons, he produced 400 Qur’an memorisers and is survived by 82 children”.

The senators afterwards, observed a minute silence in honour of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.