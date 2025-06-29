Barau, Atiku, Usman, Mark mourn Aminu Dantata

By Tunde Opalana

As Nigerians from all shades of life gathered in Kano on Saturday to observe absentia funeral prayer for late industrialist, business mogul and philanthropist extraordinaire, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, members of the nation’s political class paid glowing tributes to the late elder state man who died at the age of 94.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, said the deceased contributed immensely to the overall development of Kano State, the northern part, and indeed the entire country.

” Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I mourn the passing of our father, an elder statesman, industrialist, business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died on Saturday. He spent his life worshipping Allah SWT and in the service of humanity.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Kano business community, and the entire people of our state, Kano. Indeed, we have lost a father whose role in the development of our state and, indeed, the country cannot be overemphasised.

” For decades, he was a leading figure in various business spheres: trading, construction, property, banking, manufacturing, oil and gas, etc. His highly cherished business acumen, exemplary philanthropy and interventions will continue to inspire us. He was a symbol of integrity,” said Barau in statement signed by his media side,

Ismail Mudashir .

Former Vice president of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar described the demise of the Kano born billionaire as an earthshaking loss not only for the the people of Kano State, but also Nigerian business community and Africa at large because of his immeasurable contributions to the national economy and job creation.

Reacting to the death of Dantata, Atiku said that he was devastated by the passing of such an astute and veteran businessman who was a legendary figure in Nigeria and Africa and whose family name instantly rings a bell.

“Aminu Dantata was a successful businessman for decades who had inspired a generation of other younger people to venture into business investment and prosperity,” Atiku said adding that “it’s impossible to talk about business issues in Nigeria without a reference to the Dantata family.”

The Waziri Adamawa noted that Dantata was a risk taker, one of the qualities of great entrepreneurs and business investors.

“I’m particularly impressed by how the late Aminu Dantata transformed the family businesses from traditional buying and selling into modern civil engineering and construction services that had created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

Atiku added that the late Dantata was also imbued with the passion to serve humanity because of his extensive philanthropic activities, which he carried out quietly.

“Dantata was a remarkable person who engaged in philanthropic activities without seeking publicity for his good deeds to humanity.

“To be enormously rich without ostentation is a rare quality that made Aminu Dantata a shining public figure who was a fountain of inspiration for many people.”

The former Vice President also described Dantata as “a decent and uncontroversial public figure who avoided divisive utterances,” adding that “this respectable and humble elder had also involved himself in efforts towards the promotion of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.”

He advised the Federal Government to immortalise Aminu Dantata by renaming a public institution after him in recognition of his immeasurable services to humanity and contributions to the economy.

The acting National chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman said the the late Dantata inspired and nurtured industrialist Aliko Dangote and many others into becoming giants in their own rights.

She said Dantata’s legacy is deeply etched in fabrics of Nigeria’s economic history.

Senator Usman, in a condolence message recalled that late Alhaji Dantata believed in mentorship and investment in human capital development.

She pointed out that the late businessman’s drive and foresight led to “the remarkable success of his nephew, Aliko Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest man, whose story continues to reflect the enduring impact of Alhaji Dantata’s belief in building people, not just businesses.”

According to her, “Alhaji Dantata’s legacy is deeply etched in the fabric of Nigeria’s economic history. His visionary leadership and commitment to enterprise development laid the foundation for a generation of thriving businesses and entrepreneurs. Through mentorship and investment in human potential, he inspired and nurtured countless individuals – many of whom went on to become giants in their own right.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, an iconic figure in Nigeria’s business landscape and one of the last towering industrialists of his generation in Africa.

“His passing is an immense loss, not only to his family and the people of Kano State, but to the entire nation. His contributions to commerce, philanthropy, and national development will remain a guiding light for generations to come.

“On behalf of the entire Labour Party family, I extend our deepest condolences to his family, associates, and the nation at large. May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort all who mourn this irreplaceable loss.”

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark described the late Dantata as a man of impeccable character whose life was marked by selfless service, humility, and unwavering commitment to humanity.

Mark paid tribute to Dantata’s vast contributions to Nigeria’s commercial, educational, and humanitarian landscape, noting that he was the distinguished son of Alhaji Alhassan Dantata—one of West Africa’s most prominent merchants in the early 20th century.

Highlighting Dantata’s role in expanding the family’s business empire across multiple sectors including construction, agriculture, banking, and oil and gas, the former Senate President also acknowledged his leadership in mentoring generations of entrepreneurs and civic leaders.

“Beyond his business accomplishments, Alhaji Aminu Dantata was revered for his modesty, religious devotion, and steadfast dedication to community development,” Mark said, adding that his charitable efforts—especially in the areas of education, healthcare, and social welfare—impacted countless lives.

Senator Mark described Dantata’s life as one defined by humility, philanthropy, and lasting influence, praying that his legacy continues to inspire future generations.