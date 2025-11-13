Banks direct customers to link accounts with NIN or Tax ID ahead of new tax law implementation

Commercial banks have directed customers to link their accounts with their National Identification Numbers (NINs) or Tax Identification Numbers (Tax IDs) ahead of the implementation of Nigeria’s new tax laws.

In separate notices to customers, the banks said the new regulations require all bank accounts to be linked to a tax ID before the effective date. They added that customers without a tax ID must link their accounts to an NIN.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, Fidelity Bank stated that under the Nigerian Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025, all bank accounts must be linked to a tax ID or NIN by January 1, 2026.

“This implies that accounts without Tax ID or National Identity Number may be restricted from transacting as from January 1, 2026,” the bank said.

“To ensure your account remains accessible, please update your NIN on your account as soon as possible.

“Please use any of the options below to submit your NIN today: Click HERE or visit the NIN portal on our website. Dial 77002# and follow the prompts.”

Similarly, Ecobank urged its customers to link their NINs on or before November 13, 2025, warning that failure to comply would lead to restrictions being placed on their accounts.

“You can easily link your NIN and update your account details through the Ecobank Customer Information Portal at https://customerupdate.ecobank.com/ciu/login by following these steps: select update your account details, enter your account number,” the bank said.

“Choose your preferred OTP delivery method, select request type and choose NIN updates, input your NIN, then re-enter it for VNIN (verification), click submit to complete the process.

“Alternatively, you may contact your relationship manager or visit the nearest Ecobank branch.”