Bandits kill Zamfara APC chieftain after meeting with Defence Minister

Bandits on Saturday killed Umar Moriki, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, as he returned from a political rally in Gusau attended by Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence.

The attackers ambushed the Tsafe-Funtua highway, where they shot dead Moriki, who was travelling to Kaduna State with three friends. The companions survived the assault.

Moriki, a former vice chairman and sole administrator of Zurmi Local Government Area, contested the House of Representatives seat for Zurmi/Shinkafi Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election but lost to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bello Hassan.

In a condolence message, Zamfara State governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris Gusau, said: “We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his political associates, friends, and colleagues during this unimaginably difficult time.

“We condoled his family and the Moriki emirate over the killing and prayed for Allah to overlook his shortcomings.”

Moriki was among several APC stalwarts who attended Thursday’s grand reception held in honour of Mr Matawalle—the former state governor—marking his first major homecoming since leaving office in 2023.

The APC spokesperson in the state, Yusuf Idris, confirmed that the attack occurred at Fegi village near Gidan Dawa in Tsafe Local Government Area, noting that Moriki was travelling from Gusau to Kaduna when he was killed. He added that Matawalle had cancelled all engagements in his hometown of Maradun to attend the funeral scheduled for 5 p.m.

“Late Umar Moriki attended the state’s APC stakeholders meeting as well as the grand reception into the state organised by the party in honour of the visiting Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle,” Idris said.

He added that the deceased held several political positions, including Vice Chairman of Zurmi LGA, Director-General of the State Revenue Generation Board and Special Adviser on Rural Electrification.

Moriki, aged 62, is survived by three wives and many children.

“As a result of the sad news, the visiting Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has cancelled all his engagements held in his hometown of Maradun for the day to attend the funeral prayer of the party chieftain,” the APC statement noted.

“All the APC leaders, executives, members and supporters have already arrived in Gusau to attend the funeral of the fallen leader… scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today at the Low-cost Juma’at Mosque, Gusau.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to reward his soul with Jannatul Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss. Late Umar S/Fada is a philanthropist who spent his life helping the needy and less privileged people,” the party added.