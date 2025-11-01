Bandits kidnap Kebbi deputy speaker after night prayer

Muhammad Sama’ila-Bagudo, the deputy speaker of the Kebbi house of assembly, has been kidnapped by suspected bandits in Bagudo LGA of the state.

Nafi’u Abubakar, spokesperson of the Kebbi police command, relayed that the incident occurred on Friday around 8:20 p.m.

He said the lawmaker was reportedly abducted as he made his way home shortly after observing Isha’i prayer.

According to Abubakar, a combined security team comprising police tactical units, military personnel, and vigilantes has been deployed to track the abductors and secure the safe release of the legislator.

He said the joint team is currently combing bandit routes and nearby forests in pursuit of the kidnappers.

“The joint team is currently combing the bandits’ routes and nearby forests with a view to rescuing the lawmaker unhurt and arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” Abubakar said.

Bello Sani, the Kebbi commissioner of police, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies in maintaining peace and stability.