Bandits kidnap 232 pupils, teachers in kaduna school

By Our Correspondent

Bandits on Thursday kidnapped no fewer than 200 pupils and teachers of a local authority primary school, Kuriga, in the Chikum local government area of Kaduna state.

Media reports quoted multiple sources as saying that the heavily armed bandits stormed the school premises at 8:30 am.

The school’s head teacher and many other teaching and non teaching staff were said to be among those that were kidnapped.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the mass abductions hours after the incident.

Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna central district, stated on his X handle that about 232 pupils and teachers were taken away by the armed bandits.

The ex lawmaker further stated that a school principal, Idris Sufyan, who hailed from the same town was killed and his wife kidnapped over a month ago.

Sani tweeted: “It’s tragic to hear that 232 students have just been kidnapped in Kuriga village, Chikun Local Government in Kaduna state. It’s the same village where a school principal, Idris Sufyan was killed and his wife kidnapped over a month ago. However, I’m optimistic their freedom will be secured.

Some residents who witnessed the attack on the school said the pupils ran out of their classrooms when they sighted the armed bandits storming the school premises in their numbers.

Most of the pupils were captured while trying to run away and were herded towards a nearby forest. Unconfirmed report indicated that one of the pupils was shot by the armed marauders.

There have been growing cases of mindless killings and kidnapping in many parts of the country in the last few months. The trend is rampant in states like Benue, Katsina, Zamfara, Plateau and Kaduna mong others.

The leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives had on Wednesday charged President Bola Tinubu to address the rising cases of bloody attacks on communities by armed terrorists and marauders.

The Senate noted that renewed attacks on communities left over 50 persons dead in Benue, Katsina and other states within the past three days.

Killings and kidnapping have continued despite ongoing military operations in the affected states, a development the senators said was unacceptable.

The lawmakers wondered why the attacks have continued unchallenged despite adequate funding and equipping of the military and other security agencies.

The leadership of the two legislative chambers resolved to confer with President Tinubu over the resurgence of violent attacks in many parts of the country.

The federal legislature said it’s high time Tinubu halted the killings and kidnapping by wielding the big stick and taking decisive actions as Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces.