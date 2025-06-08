Bandits invade Southern Kaduna village in broad daylight, shooting, killing–Union chair

By Idibia Gabriel

The people of Ugom Community particularly in Unguwar Sarki (Ehwakya), Maro Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have decried continued and escalating insecurity currently being faced in their area, describing it as “the worsening insecurity in Ugom community”.

An elaborate statement issued and signed by Chairman of Ugom Progressive Union, Alhaji Ishaya Onnusim, dated 6th June 2025, obtained by our reporter in kaduna, alleged that suspected armed Fulani terrorists invaded their community in broad daylight shooting and killing.

The statement reads: “It is with heavy hearts and deep concern that we bring to the attention of the general public, the government, non-governmental organizations, and the international community the continued and escalating insecurity being faced by the people of Ugom Community, particularly in Unguwar Sarki (Ehwakya), Maro Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“As usual, today, 06/06/2025, the peaceful village of Unguwar Sarki was once again thrown into chaos and sorrow. At approximately 12 noon, Fulani terrorists invaded our community in broad daylight. The attack was carefully planned and viciously executed.

“The terrorists arrived in large numbers, this time riding on motorbikes—each motorbike carrying a rider and a passenger—clearly a tactical move to ensure mobility, speed, and efficient coordination of their assault.

“Upon their arrival, without warning or provocation, they began shooting indiscriminately at anyone they saw. The sound of gunfire echoed through the air as panic gripped the villagers. Men, women, and children ran in different directions, each one desperately seeking safety.

“These attacks have unfortunately become an almost routine occurrence, leaving our people in a constant state of fear, trauma, and uncertainty”, Ugom lamented.

The statement added “Because of this persistent threat, our people have had no choice but to live in a state of alertness. It is farming season, and many of our villagers, in a bid to survive, had gone to their farms located deep in the bushes.

“Farming is their only source of livelihood, and yet it has become a dangerous task—one that could cost them their lives. When the terrorists struck today, many of these farmers had to abandon their tools and flee for their lives.

“One of our beloved community members, Mr. Stephen Alhassan, tragically lost his life during today’s attack. He was among those who saw the attackers coming and tried to escape.

“According to eyewitness accounts, Mr. Stephen began to run, but the terrorists spotted him and chased after him. They pursued him relentlessly on their motorbike, shooting at him as he fled.

“When they realized he was gaining distance and might escape, they fired a shot that struck him in the leg. He fell to the ground, defenseless.

“The terrorists then approached him, placed a gun to his forehead, and brutally executed him by blowing his head to pieces. Mr. Stephen Alhassan was approximately 57 years old. He was a father, a farmer, and a valued member of our community.

“This is just one tragic example of the trauma we face almost weekly.

Today, the people of Ugom Community are living in unbearable fear and hardship. We can no longer sleep in our homes peacefully”, they stated.

It also stated “We cannot go to the markets to trade or buy food. We cannot go to our farms, which are our only means of survival. Our children cannot go to school. Our elderly are helpless. Our women and girls are vulnerable. Our lives are at risk every single day.

“The situation in our community is terrible and horrifying. We are living in conditions that no human being should have to endure. Despite repeated reports, cries for help, and appeals to authorities, our pain continues to go unheard.

“We are using this medium to appeal passionately to: The Federal and Kaduna State Governments.

Security agencies. Human rights organizations. Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Religious and traditional leaders.

Concerned individuals and international bodies

“Please come to our aid before more lives are lost. We are in urgent need of security, humanitarian support, and protection. Our community is being destroyed, our people are being hunted, and our future is being stolen.

“Let the world not wait until Ugom is wiped off the map before something is done. This is a call for urgent intervention. Alhaji Ishaya Onnusim Chairman, Ugom Progressive Union”, it highlighted.

Contacted, the kaduna state police command spokesman, DSP Mansir Hassan was yet to respond till the time of filing this reports, our reporter however reported that surveillance aircraft has been flying the zone since on Friday morning, with heavy sound, causing scared.