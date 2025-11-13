Bandits forcing farmers to cultivate, harvest crops in S/Kaduna – CAN Chair laments

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Chikun local Government Area, Rev. Aminu Ayuba, has appealed to Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani to take urgent action against the renewed cases of kidnappings and banditry in Chikun and Kajuru LGAs of kaduna state.

He also lamented that farmers are being forced by bandits to cultivate and harvest crops for them in the areas, according to statement aired by the state media cooperation otherwise known as KSMC news on Wednesday.

Rev. Ayuba noted that while kidnapping had reduced, when the current administration came into office, the crimes seem to have resurfaced this year.

He also declared support for U.S. government’s decision to label Nigeria a country of particular concern, citing years of killings and destruction by terrorists and several communities.

He expressed hope that U.S. intervention could help end the violence and could restore peace.

Rev. Ayuba reaffirmed CAN commitment to justice, peace, and unity, urging Nigerians to work together to overcome insecurity across the country.

Additional information obtained from sources close to the LGAs confirmed the allegations adding that some bandits have settled in many places where inhabitants of the community were displaced from.