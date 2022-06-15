Bandits demand N145m ransom for 29 wedding guests kidnapped in Zamfara

The gunmen, who abducted 29 wedding guests on Saturday in Sokoto, have asked to be paid a ransom of N145 million before they are released, the secretary-general of the Phone Sellers Association in the state, Nasiru Musa, has said.

Many of the hostages are mobile phone dealers at the Bebeji Communication Market in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State.

They were abducted on Saturday evening while returning from the wedding of one of their colleagues in Tambuwal in Sokoto.

“The bandits called twice on Monday morning to inform us of their stand regarding our members that are with them.

“They said we should bring five million naira for each of the twenty-nine persons with them which in total is N145 million before they can be released,” Musa said.

READ ALSO: Malabu oil: FG loses $1.7bn JP Morgan case

Immediately after the abduction, it was thought that 50 people were abducted but several of those thought to have been abducted returned home. Seven others were rescued by a member of a vigilante group operating in the area.

The chairman of the association, Mustapha Khalifa, said on Tuesday that some of them who escaped during the abduction are receiving treatment at the Talata Mafara General Hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...