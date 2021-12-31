Bandits abduct lecturer’s wife, two daughters in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday stormed Mereri village in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, and kidnapped a wife of Dr AbdulRazaq, a lecturer with Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau and his two daughters, Maryam AbdulRazaq and Hafsat AbdulRazaq.

According to some eyewitness accounts, many properties including money were looted in the Mareri community, an outskirt of the capital state capital.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the neighbours of the lecturer who claimed anonymity for security reasons, said the bandits stormed the house with sophisticated weapons and began to shoot sporadically.

The source said some of them came barefooted and got access to the area through a forest linking other villages known as Geba, Jajjayen and Kwanar Mai communities in Gusau.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammad Shehu, said an investigation is ongoing and when confirmed he will communicate to newsmen for more details.

