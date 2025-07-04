Bandits Abduct 60 Years-Old Farmer, Kill Son In Kaduna Attack

By Idibia Gabriel

A farming community on the isolated outskirts of Doka Maijama’a village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, has been attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

During the attack which occurred early hours of Tuesday July 2, 2025, the armed assailants reportedly invaded the resident of a 60-year-old Malam Isiya Abdullahi and abducted him and brutally killed his 25-year-old son, Suleiman Isiya.

Although the Kaduna State Police Command is yet to release an official statement on the incident but the Nigeria army troops, in collaboration with other security agencies, have launched a manhunt to locate the abducted farmer and apprehend the perpetrators.

The attack, which occurred around 2:00am, saw the gunmen, wielding cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, who stormed the residence with chilling precision.

READ ALSO: AI Changing the Face of Global Entertainment- Industry Report

Suleiman, in a courageous attempt to protect his father, resisted the assailants but was overpowered and stabbed multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel confirmed his death.

Local authorities report that Nigerian army troops, in collaboration with other security agencies, have launched a manhunt to locate the abducted farmer and apprehend the perpetrators.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility.

Residents of Doka Maijama’a Village are reeling from the incident, with many expressing fear and frustration over the rising wave of insecurity in the region.

The Kaduna State Police Command is yet to release an official statement, but efforts are underway to restore calm and ensure the safe rescue of Malam Isiya Abdullahi.

This tragic incident underscores the ongoing challenges of tackling banditry and kidnapping in Kaduna State, as communities continue to grapple with the devastating impact of the violent attacks and killings.