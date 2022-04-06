Banditry;Masari govt insensitive to insecurity in Katsina – YYar’Adua

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

A governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Arc. Ahmed Aminu Yar’Adua has blamed incessant banditry attacks on Zamfara State on insensitivity of the Aminu Masari administration.

He promised to tackle banditry and other forms of insecurity in the state if elected as governor.

He was at the PDP headquarters on Wednesday to pick governorship nomination forms.

Arc. Ahmed Aminu Yar’Adua, a first cousin to the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state has lost the essence of governance.

He blamed the loss of lives and properties in the state as a result of banditry on total neglect, not only in governance, but also in the approach to governance itself.

He said the bandits are not unknown to the APC government but the government was not proactive and not sincere in tackling banditry.

He said ” the people who are doing banditry, they are part of us. The Fulanis, part Fulanis, the Hausas, we have been there for decades and centuries. But because there is a total neglect and disconnect between the people and government.

“All of you know the situation in the state. Right now, one side of our state is not accessible. And most of it is due to the incompetence of the administration.

“Has the negotiation of Aminu Masari gotten us anything. What it got is more and more terrorism. The bottom line of this banditry is the total neglect of governance. Are you aware that for the last several years, there is no local government election in Katsina? So, you can see that the root of governance in Katsina is not there anymore.

Promising to find solution if elected governor, Yar ‘Adua said ” so we believe when we come in we will make a difference. The party has made a difference. The leadership of the party has made a difference”.

Also Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate said his administration will implement a programme that will make it unbearable for bandits and terrorists to thrive in the state while promising to protect life and property.

He lamented that just two out of the 23 councils in the state are free from the clutches of bandits.

He said division of Kaduna people along ethnic and religious lines by the El- Rufai government makes it difficult to tackle terrorism in the state.

Sani said his basic interest in government will be to uplift standard of living and contribute to national development.

He said he will use Kaduna State security fund to provide equipment and provide welfare to security personnel

